WATCH: Gayle Storm Arrives, to be in Action for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

In a major boost to Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, the explosive batter Chris Gayle will be available for their Legends League Cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

It will also be an opportunity for fans to watch Gayle and Virender Sehwag, two destructive batters who used to dominate the bowlers, destroying the opposition bowling attack once again.

One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.

The Legends League Cricket, hosted in India for the first time ever, continues to astonish the fans with awe-inspiring cricketing action in the presence of legendary cricketers from across the world.

Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants are currently placed second on the points table with five points from four matches. However, they will have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot if they beat Irfan Pathan-led LNJ Bhilwara Kings.

