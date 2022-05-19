WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Takes One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Shubman Gill During RCB vs GT Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell grabbed a stunning catch at the first slip to end Shubman Gill’s stay in the middle on Thursday. During the high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, it didn’t turn out well for Gujarat as in-form opener Gill edged the ball to the slip and was dismissed on just 1.

It was the third over of the match and RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood pitched the outside off-stump and Gill poked it towards the third man but the thick edge didn’t go wide of the slip as Maxwell dived on his right and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

It’s a do or die game for Bangalore to stay alive in the playoff contention and Maxwell’s catch brought positive energy into the RCB team early in the game.

Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya scored a gritty half-century to lift Gujarat Titans to a competitive 168 for five in 20 overs.

Coming into the game with a string of low scores, Hardik warmed up nicely for the play-offs with a well crafted 62 not out off 47 balls even though he was not at his fluent best.

RCB, needing a win to stay alive in the tournament, limited GT to 72 for three in 10 overs, largely due to their brilliance in the field despite Wriddhiman Saha’s (31 off 22) threatening stay in the middle. Pandya fought hard till, the end to revive Gujarat’s innings as he shared a couple of crucial partnerships with David Miller (34) and Rashid Khan (19) to help Gujarat Titans recover from early wickets.

RCB missed the services of Harshal Patel in the death overs as he sustained an injury while fielding. Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for them with 2 scalps.

Gujarat smashed 50 runs out of the last five overs as the final two of the innings turned out to be quite expensive. Siddarth Kaul and Hazlewood leaked 17-run each from the last two overs as Pandya and Rashid smacked them for three sixes collectively.

While Gujarat have already qualified for the playoffs, RCB are placed fifth with 14 points in their kitty and a negative NNR of -0.323.

