WATCH: Hardik Pandya Gets Miffed After Getting Out in IPL 2022 Final, Commentators Suggest Shubman Gill Reason Behind It

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was miffed after getting dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the final of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The GT captain lost his wicket at the crucial stage of the game as Chahal’s magical delivery completely outclassed him and he edged it to the first slip where Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed a fine catch.

The flamboyant all-rounder scored crucial 34 runs off 30 balls in the chase of 131 against Rajasthan Royals. He was seen a bit miffed in the dugout after getting out before taking his team to the victory line.

The commentators suggested that the Gujarat Titans skipper was also not happy with Shubman Gill who refused to take three runs on just one ball before he got dismissed. Interestingly, if the duo completed three, then Hardik won’t be facing Chahal on the next ball and remained not out.

Earlier, Pandya produced a stellar spell against Rajasthan Royals in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The flamboyant all-rounder took the responsibility of taking wickets on his own shoulder in the big-ticket finale. He claimed three big wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a below-par score of 130/9 in 20 overs.

Pandya introduced himself into the attack in the ninth over when Rajasthan Royals stars Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were building a partnership together. The 28-year-old dismissed Samson in his first over as the RR skipper failed to execute the pull shot and got caught by R Sai Kishore. Buttler, who has been in imperious form this season, also failed to tackle Pandya and became his second victim. While on the final ball of his spell, he got the better of Hetmyer as the short balls did the trick once again for Pandya.

Rajasthan Royals batter failed to put up a fight against Gujarat in the mega finale at a jam-packed stadium as apart from Buttler, none of the batters managed to cross 30 from Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade early in the chase but Hardik and Shubman shared a 63-run stand for the third wicket to stabilize Gujarat.

