WATCH | Hardik Pandya Grabs a Stunner on His Own Bowling to Dismiss Devon Conway in 2nd ODI

Team India pacers run riot with the new ball and reduced half of the New Zealand side to just 15 on Saturday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. In the second ODI, the New Zealand batters struggled miserably against the Indian pacers as they failed to put up any fight when there was some assistance for the ball.

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya also claimed a crucial wicket as took the stunning catch of Devon Conway off his own bowling. It was the fourth wicket of the innings as the southpaw played the good length delivery straight and Pandya grabbed the low catch.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and after a short brain-fade moment he elected to bowl first in Raipur which is hosting its first international match. India are currently leading the three-match series 1-0.

Rohit admitted he forgot what was actually decided to do on winning the toss and added that India are playing with the same eleven from the 12-run victory in Hyderabad.

“Just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game."

“There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we’ve heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here," he said.

The Men in Blue stuck with the same playing XI from the first ODI to replicate the winning formula as Umran Malik missed out once again.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner

