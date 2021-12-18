Watch: Hardik Pandya Sweats it Out After giving Vijay Hazare Trophy a Miss

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who currently finds himself out of favour, was recently seen sweating it out in an attempt to restore full fitness. Hardik Pandya had decided to forego the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which began on Wednesday across the country, as he is undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation programme to restore his bowling fitness.

Hardik shared a few clips on Instagram wherein he can be seen putting in some serious work. The reel, captioned, “Renewed, rejuvenated, reloading" shows him undergoing a heavy workout aimed to rehabilitate.

The 28-year-old cricketer had undergone surgery in October 2019 and has been adjusting his workload since then. Hardik Pandya hasn’t picked up a ball since, and his batting form hasn’t been impressive either. Hardik has only managed to score 119 runs at an average of 23.80 in six ODI matches in 2021. The all-rounder has accumulated 165 runs at an average of 27.50 in 11 T20Is this year. He has bowled 23 overs in T20Is and exactly the same number of overs in ODIs and has looked out of rhythm and unfit.

Pandya, incidentally, also was among the players Mumbai Indians did not retain ahead of the mega auctions in 2022. He is expected to be in the pool of players available for the auction if he isn’t already grabbed up by Ahmedabad or Lucknow. After the Mumbai-based franchise that Pandya was associated with since 2015 parted ways, Hardik penned down a heartwarming note dedicated to them.

He wrote, “I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but Mumbai Indians will remain in my heart forever."

According to a report in Insidesport, Hardik wants to concentrate solely on white-ball cricket due to back ailments he has suffered over the last three years and is mulling retirement from Test cricket. In any case, the Baroda all-rounder hasn’t featured in Tests since India’s Tour of England in 2018 and it is unlikely the management is going to consider him in the future due to his proneness to injury and because of the lack of bowling.

