Watch: Haris Rauf Teases Shadab Khan During a Pakistan Super League Clash

Lahore Qalandars brought Islamabad United down on their knees during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Monday, registering a massive 110-run win. During the face-off, Lahore pacer Haris Rauf and Islamabad captain Shadab Khan engaged in a friendly banter.

Just like other batters of his team, Shadab looked quite pale on the occasion and managed just four runs off six deliveries. After David Weise sent him off, Haris went on to poke fun at the all-rounder on his way towards the pavilion.

Shadab, who was already disappointed by his poor batting, responded with a subtle smile before nudging his national teammate away.

Islamabad were in a spot of bother at 54/2 when Shadab walked in to bat but he failed to get going. In the 8th over, Weise bowled a length delivery which found the gloves of wicketkeeper Sam Billings behind the stumps, completely baffling Shadab.

The Qalandars appealed loudly for caught behind but failed to convince the umpire.

As Weise seemed quite confident, Lahore skipper Shaheen Afridi asked for a review. The ultra edge showed a clear spike, forcing the on-field umpire to change his decision.

After the captain’s dismissal, it became a procession. None of Islamabad batters could breach the two-digit mark except for Tom Curran’s 10.

Batting first, Lahore posted a mammoth 200.7 in 20 overs. Each of their batters put up an impressive performance with Abdullah Shafique playing a blazing 45-run knock in 24 balls.

The Islamabad opening duo of Colin Munro and Rahamanullah Gurbaz gave them a promising start but the other batters failed, resulting in the humbling loss.

Looking at the PSL points table, Lahore Qalandars are sitting at the top with four victories in five appearances, while Islamabad United are at the third spot with 6 points in four matches.

