Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down Ahead of Jhulan Goswami's Farewell Match

India fast bowling legend Jhulan Goswami is playing the final match of her international career today. The third and final ODI of a three-match series against England is being held at the iconic Lord’s in London and Jhulan, ahead of the match, received a memento for an incredible career that saw her setting new milestones in women’s cricket.

While the Indian women cricketers came together for a team huddle to pay tributes to their Jhulan Di before the match got underway, captain Harmanrpeet Kaur who has looked up to the veteran cricketer all through her career, broke down.

Follow: IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI Updates

Advertisement

Clips of Harmanpreet being consoled by Jhulan soon began doing the rounds on social media. It was just one example of the impact the 39-year-old left on her teammates and the upcoming generation of Indian women cricketers.

During a media interaction on the match eve, Jhulan said the best moment of her career was when she used to walk out of the dressing room and sing national anthem with her teammates in the middle of the ground.

Also Read: DK Reminds Former India Coach of His Own Advise After ‘Easy Game’ Remark

“Best moment will be walking out of the dressing room and singing the national anthem in the middle of the ground, it is an amazing feeling. Wearing your name on the India jersey will be the best moment of my career. It is the ultimate feeling for me and I always enjoyed those moments," she said.

Advertisement

:Those will be the most memorable moments in my life. I always enjoyed and dreamed about those things. Every day I wanted to get up and represent my country, that is the biggest achievement for me. I will miss these things, wearing the India jersey and singing the national anthem. These are the things that I will miss in my life," she added.

Jhulan retires with most wickets in the history of women’s international cricket. With 43 wickets, she also is the leading wicket-taker in women’s world cups as well.

Advertisement

“…this is how life is. You have to end somehow one day, here or there. I am fortunate enough to be able to serve my country for 20 years, able to contribute a little bit from my side. Whatever way I was able to, I did with a lot of honesty and dedication. Each and every moment in the dressing moment, I enjoyed. Those are very precious moments," Jhulan said.

Advertisement

Tributes are pouring in from all around with England opener Tammy Beaumont calling her a ‘lovely human’.

“It’s not just what she does on the pitch. She’s an absolutely lovely human. She’s been great for the game and she’ll be a very big loss but I think it’s great that she gets to have a good send off at Lord’s and hopefully something special, but not too special," said Tammy.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here