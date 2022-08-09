Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane made an appearance at the hallowed Lord’s and enjoyed a gala time at as he performed the toss for The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Manchester Originals, took part in a six-hitting challenge and also performed commentary duties alongside India legend Ravi Shastri.

Kane was accompanied by his Spurs teammate Matt Doherty as the two took part a six-hitting challenge against each other ahead of the match.

Doherty fared better than Kane as he found distance and height in his shots. Expectedly, both the footballers sported Spirit jerseys to make it clear where their loyalties are.

Kane is counted among the world’s most prolific strikers and is second on the list of England’s all-time goalscorers. He has so far scored 50 goals in 71 matches for England.

For his club, the 29-year-old has 183 goals and as of now is the fifth most prolific striker in the Premier League’s history.

Meanwhile, Kane has been linked with a future move to German giants Bayern Munich who are looking for a striker after the departure of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and CEO Olivier Kahn both have expressed their admiration for the English star.

“He’s very expensive," Nagelsmann had said. “That’s the problem - but a brilliant player. [He’s] one of the best forwards. Perhaps one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] No 10, but he’s very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet. He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don’t know the price, but it’s really tough for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future."

With Bayern publicly expressing their desire to bring Kane to Allianz Arena, reports have emerged that Spurs may offer their prized possession a new contract to thwart any attempt to lure him away from White Hart Lane.

