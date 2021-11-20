Watch: Hasan Ali Clocks 219 kph, Spinner Muhammad Nawaz Delivers 148 kph; Glaring Speed Gun Error Leaves Netizen in Splits

Babar Azam-led Pakistan registered a nervy four wickets win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of three-match series on Friday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. However, after the game, rather than Pakistan’s hard-fought win, it was the glaring speed gun error on a couple of occasions, which hogged the attention of netizens. The first error took place during the second over of the game, which was bowled by Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali. On the second ball of the said over, the speed gun showed Ali clocking the speed of 219 kph or 136 mph, which is humanly impossible.

Here is the video of Ali’s 219 kph ball:

The second blunder took place when spinner Muhammad Nawaz was handling the over when the speed gun showed him delivering a 148 kph bowl.

>Have a look at Nawaz’s 148 kph ball:

The inadvertent technical error by the ball-tracking machine also left netizens bemused. Here is how Twitter reacted to the extraordinary figures shown by the machine:

It must be mentioned that the deliveries by Ali and Nawaz were nothing but a speed gun error as a spinner can’t touch 148 kph speed and a pacer can not cross the mark of 200 kph. So far, only the likes of veteran Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, and former Australian duo of Shaun Tait and Brett Lee have managed to cross the 100 mph barrier, that too marginally.

Moving on to the first T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh:

Batting first, riding on the thirties from Afif Hossain and Mahedi Hasan, Bangladesh huffed and puffed their way to 127 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Ali was the pick of the bowler for Pakistan as he scalped three wickets while conceding 22 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr picked two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan bagged one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan won the match by four wickets with four balls to spare.

With this win, the Babar Azam-led outfit has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

