WATCH: Hasan Ali Loses Temper, Almost Comes to Blow With Crowd Over Rude Comments During Local Match

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali almost get into a physical altercation with some fans during a local cricket club match. Hasan, who has been out of the Pakistan team after Asia Cup 2022, was playing a club match on Sunday in Arif Wala, a city in the Pakpattan District of Punjab where some fans jeered him with inappropriate comments.

According to a geo.tv report, the fans were teasing Hasan for dropping Matthew Wade’s catch in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia. Wade smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes after getting dropped which knocked Pakistan out of the tournament.

Hasan lost his cool and ran towards the crowd in a fit of anger which forced other players to intervene and stop him.

Ali made his Pakistan debut in 2016 before making his mark on the global stage in his first major tournament — the 2017 Champions Trophy. He was the leading wicket taker with 13, at an average of 14.69, and was named the Player of the Tournament.

However, he has been in and out of the Pakistan team in recent times after his inconsistent show with the ball. Hasan has picked 77 wickets in 21 Tests, along with 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

Meanwhile, Ali has joined English county side Warwickshires arsenal for the next season after the 28-year-old was not selected in the Test squad for the home series against England.

Ali is Warwickshire’s first overseas signing for 2023 and has agreed to a deal that will see him play the full Vitality Blast campaign, including any potential knockout games, and the LV Insurance County Championship until the end of July.

Ali has starred for T20 sides around the world and made 131 international appearances and has taken almost 200 T20 wickets for sides including Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Super League (CSL).

Ali had made his debut in English cricket last season at Lancashire where he achieved cult hero status during a brief red-ball contract

