WATCH: Huge Cheer For Rohit Sharma at Toss During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Team India captain Rohit Sharma received huge support from the fans during the toss of the crucial Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rohit flicked the coin at the toss as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam guessed it wrong and India won it. The Indian skipper walked toward Sanjay Manjrekar to reveal his decision but a loud roar from the crowd stopped him for a minute.

The swashbuckling opener enjoyed the moment as even Manjrekar on the mic said, “Let’s take a little break." The fans came in huge support for both teams as earlier Virat Kohli also received a loud cheer from the crowd when he entered the ground for training ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, Rohit won the toss and was elected to bat in India’s first match of the Asia Cup 2022. India made a tricky call by picking veteran Dinesh Karthik over young Rishabh Pant. Interestingly, India went with only two left-handers in the XI - Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh.

“It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer," said Rohit at the toss.

He further said that with this being India’s first game in Asia Cup 2022, they are focused on improving their previous mistakes.

“Honestly, I don’t think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We’ve played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don’t want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing."

Meanwhile, Kohli, who missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours, returned to the XI as Sunday’s clash marked his 100th T20I match.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani

