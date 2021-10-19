Watch: India Allrounder Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Interrupts His Interview

India allrounder Hardik Pandya had a cute visitor while he was in the midst of an interview. The visitor, his son Agastya, gatecrashed the interview as a pleased as punch Pandya sought permission to finish his commitment.

“How are you? Can I finish this and come please?" a doting Pandya reacted upon spotting Agastya who in turn pointed towards the camera.

“Yeah, that’s the camera, that’s what Papa has to do," Pandya responded to his curious little one’s query.

Sharing the clip of that moment, BCCI wrote, “That awwdorable moment when papa @hardikpandya7 had a surprise visitor during his interview."

Pandya will be hoping to make an impact during the T20 World Cup in UAE where India will be hoping to win their first major ICC trophy in over eight years.

The Indian will face Pakistan on Sunday in their Super-12 opener. The two arch-rivals have been kept in the same group which also includes Afghanistan, New Zealand and will be joined by two qualifiers as well.

Meanwhile, the inaugural champions defeated England in a warm-up clash on Monday evening.

Batting first, the Jos Buttler-led England posted a challenging 188/5 in 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 49 while Moeen Ali scored a quickfire 20-ball 43*. For India, Mohammed Shami took 3/40 from four overs.

In reply, India produced a dominating chase with opener KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan hitting blistering half-centuries. Rahul made 51 off 24 while Kishan was retired hurt after belting 70 off 46.

India chased down the target in 19 overs for a seven-wicket win. They will next face Australia on Wednesday in their second and final warm-up match.

