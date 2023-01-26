Watch: India Cricketers Cannot Stop Smiling as MS Dhoni Meets Them in Ranchi Ahead of T20I Series Opener

The Indian cricket team has had a sparkling start to their year having recorded three series win in a row. They first edged past Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match series and then blanked them 3-0 in the ODIs that followed.

Then came New Zealand, the then world No. 1 team in ODIs but they were brushed aside with the likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj starring in a dominating display, playing a pivotal role in another series sweep.

Ranji Trophy: A Rare Tie as Mumbai And Maharashtra Finish With Identical First Innings Total

Advertisement

Now, the team is back in the T20 mode with a three-match series against New Zealand that starts from Friday in Ranchi. The team, led by captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid arrived in the city on Wednesday.

And as they players gear up for the series opener, they were paid a visit by a certain local who is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains to have played the game.

Also Read: Gaikwad Ruled Out of New Zealand T20Is Due to Wrist Pain

Yup, the man who put Ranchi on the cricket world map MS Dhoni met with the current T20I squad and shared some light moments as seen in a clip shared by the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team.

In the clip, Mahi, can be seen with coconut water in one hand, while having a chat with his close friend Pandya as others around them watch the two with glee. The Indian team members can be seen lining up to pay the great man a visit who is famously quite a private man.

Advertisement

Pandya shares a close bond with Dhoni who won three ICC titles as captain - the T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Recently images and clips were shared widely on social media showing Dhoni practicing in the nets for the upcoming IPL season which will be the last of his playing career. He’s already retired from all forms of cricket except for IPL where he continues to captain Chennai Super Kings.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here