Watch: India Spinner Jayant Yadav Bamboozles Somerset Batter on County Debut With a Ripper

India cricketer Jayant Yadav bamboozled Somerset batter Kasey Aldrige with a peach of a delivery on his county championship debut on Tuesday. Representing Warwickshire, Jayant got the ball to turn sharply after pitching which was too hot to handle for nightwatchman Aldrige as it sneaked through the gate to crash onto the stumps.

The official twitter handle of Warwickshire shared the clip of the dismissal.

“Hey Siri, what is spin?" the post read.

Watch the clip below

Advertisement

The dismissal of Aldrige left Somerset 13/2 at the close of play on the second day against Warwickshire of their county division 1 fixture being played at Edgbaston. This was Jayant’s second wicket of the contest after having accounted for opener Tom Lammonby in the first innings.

Two Indians are representing Warwickshire in the match with Mohammed Siraj, also making his debut, grabbing the headlines with a five-for earlier. It was his 5/82 that limited Somerset to 219-all out in their first innings.

Jayant and Siraj also made a decent contribution with the bat as Warwickshire were bowled out for 196 in their replay. Jayant made 29 while Siraj was out on 21.

Somerset, who opted to bat first, currently lead by 36 runs with eight wickets remaining.

Advertisement

The ongoing season of England’s top-flight domestic competition has seen participation from a host of India Test cricketers including the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav with Jayant and Siraj being the latest to feature.

Besides, allrounder Krunal Pandya had also penned a deal with Warwickshire for the entirety of their Royal One-day Cup competition. However, his stint lasted just five matches after he picked up a groin injury that forced him to return home.

He scored 134 runs at 33.5 and also took 9 wickets as well. His most notable contribution with the bat came during a tied game against Surrey when he made 74.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here