Watch India vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: How to Stream IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42 Live Online And Watch on TV

Virat Kohli’s India will be concluding their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by facing Namibia in the final league match. The high-octane fixture will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, November 08.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

India failed to live upto their reputation in the T20 Championship as they couldn’t make it to the semi-finals. The Men in Blue will look to register a commanding victory over Namibia to bid adieu to the tournament on a winning note. It won’t be tough for the side to defeat Namibia as all the players are in fine tune after victories against Afghanistan and Scotland.

Namibia will also be playing their last game in the T20 World Cup on Monday. The team could manage just one victory in the league against Scotland. However, they have shown promise and intent in the league. The side is being considered as the team to watch out for in the coming years. Namibia will be hoping to play some positive cricket on Monday.

Advertisement

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia match start?

The match will be played on Monday, November 08.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia match be played?

>The two teams will be playing against each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia match begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia match?

India vs Namibia match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia match?

India vs Namibia match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

>IND vs NAM ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, >India probable playing XI against Namibia: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

>IND vs NAM ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia probable playing XI against India: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here