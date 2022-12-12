WATCH: India Women’s Euphoric Victory Lap After Crushing Australia in 2nd T20I in Super Over

Indian women’s cricket team registered a dramatic win against Australia in the second T20I on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India showed tremendous mental fortitude to clinch a sensational Super Over at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Moreover, it was very heartening to see the 47,000-strong crowd cheering for the Indian women’s team in the glow of floodlights.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co didn’t let their supporters down and put up a scintillating show for the fans that had gathered in large numbers. Now BCCI has shared a heartwarming video in which the Indian team can be seen appreciating the crowd at the stadium for their support. The entire Indian team performed a victory lap with the tricolour in front of the huge crowd in attendance and revelled in euphoria.

Posting a video of the victory lap, BCCI wrote, “A victory lap to honour the crowd who were in attendance to support the women in blue. Over 47,000 in attendance for the second T20I who witnessed a thriller here at the DY Patil Stadium. Keep cheering for Women in Blue."

Several fans commented on BCCI’s tweet and praised the Indian team for their thoughtful gesture. Fans also congratulated the girls on their incredible victory.

One ecstatic fan wrote, “We enjoyed it a lot. Thank you for these great moments. We are so proud of you all."

Another fan marvelled at the fact that Women’s cricket was entering the mainstream in India and wrote, “There was a time when there were hardly 47 people in the stadium watching Women’s cricket in India. To see 1000x of that cheering is Indian Women cricket’s greatest feat till date. They have earned this."

After the visitors put up 187 runs on the board, it seemed that India would crumble under pressure. However, Smriti Mandhana had some other ideas and she played one of the finest knocks of her career. Smriti smashed 79 off 49 balls and took India to the cusp of victory. But she got out in the 17th over off Annabel Sutherland. India couldn’t finish the game and the high-pressure match went to a Super Over.

Smriti again stepped up in the Super Over and smashed 13 runs off 3 balls as India set a target of 21 for Australia. The visitors couldn’t overhaul India’s target in the Super Over and fell four runs short of it. The five-match T20I series is now tantalizingly poised at 1-1. It will be interesting to see if India can maintain their winning ways in the third T20I which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

