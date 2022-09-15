Watch: Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Pulls Off a Stunning Catch Against England

India cricketer Radha Yadav was an absolute livewire on the field during the second T20 Women’s International against England played on Tuesday. Radha showcased exception athleticism at the sweeper cover region to effect a run-out in the third over the English innings.

After preventing what looked like a sure shot boundary, Radha got India a breakthrough as well with her effort.

Also Read: Rachael Haynes Announces International Retirement

Saving the boundary with a dive, she threw the ball to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who then passed it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, leaving England’s Alice Capsey stranded in the middle of the pitch.

Advertisement

Later in the innings, Radha returned to take an outstanding diving catch of Bryony Smith’s mistimed shot. She came charging in from the long-on position and put in a full stretch dive to pull out an absolute stunner.

Watch the effort below:

Radha’s effort in the field earned praise from skipper Harmanpeet after the match. “We are improving as a fielding side, the way Radha fielded, she got injured in the last game, I’m happy with her effort today," Kaur said after the match.

Opting to bat first, England got off to a bad start, losing both their openers for 13 runs. While a partnership appeared to be building after the fall of Alice Capsey, Radha’s brilliant diving catch left England wobbling to 48/4 in the 8th over.

Before the end of the 10th over, half of the English side was back in the pavilion with just 54 runs on board.

Advertisement

Also Read: Asad Rauf, Former ICC Elite Panel Umpire, Dies Aged 66

However, the English innings got some stability with a 65-run partnership between Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp for the sixth wicket. Banking on Kemp’s 51 off 37 balls, England finished with a decent 142 on the board.

Advertisement

The target looked well in control and India’s flying start further consolidated their grip on the match. The duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 55 runs together in the powerplay. After Verma was dismissed on the last delivery of the powerplay, Dayalan Hemalatha walked out to bat but was soon sent back to the pavilion.

At 77/2, India were still in control of the game but England saw a chance of a comeback. However, Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet with an unbeaten partnership ensured to take India past the winning line without any more hiccups.

India chased the target of 143 down with 8 wickets and 20 balls to spare. With the victory, India levelled the three-match T20I series.

Advertisement

The final match of the series will be played today.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here