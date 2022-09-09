Watch: Indian Cricketing Royalty MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev at US Open

MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev were spotted at the US Open quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Thursday. The cricket legends were seen in the stands together with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Grand Slam in India, shared a video of them enjoying the match that resulted in Alcaraz defeating Sinner to confirm his spot in the semi-finals. “Indian cricketing royalty at the US Open," read the caption posted with the video.

The match lasted for more than 5 hours with Alcaraz triumphing 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3, over Sinner. The 19-year-old will now faces American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal match on Saturday.

MS Dhoni’s love for tennis is not something new. The former Indian skipper was previously spotted attending the Wimbledon quarterfinal game between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz in July this year.

Dhoni is set to return to the cricket field with the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League next year. The Chennai Super Kings management has confirmed that he will be back to lead the side in the tournament. “MS Dhoni will lead the CSK team in the next year of the IPL tournament," CSK’s CEO Kasi Vishwanathan was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

Dhoni had passed on the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja at the start of IPL this year. After Jadeja relinquished captaincy due to focus on his form, Dhoni took up the role mid-season. However, the captaincy change could not have much impact on the team’s fate in the tournament. With just four victories from their 14 games, the four times IPL winner finished at the second position from the bottom.

Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket in 2020, had already confirmed his return for the next season of IPL. Speaking at the toss of CSK’s final match this season, Dhoni had said that it would be “unfair" to not say thank you to Chennai.

