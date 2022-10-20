Watch: Indian Players Sign Autographs And Take Selfies With Fans Ahead of T20 World Cup Opener in Melbourne

The Indian cricket team has left Brisbane and has landed in Melbourne - the venue where they begin their campaign for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will square off against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground which is expected to be a full-house as per the International Cricket Council.

The BCCI on Thursday shared a clip of a host of Indian cricketers including captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj among others boarding the team bus from their hotel in Brisbane and then taking the flight to their next destination - Melbourne.

Kohli, Chahal and other India stars though oblige few lucky fans with selfies and autographs during the transit.

India have already faced Pakistan twice this year -both at the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE - with the teams sharing the spoil with a victory each.

Men’s T20 World Cup, which got underway last Sunday with the first round matches, is being held for the first time in Australia who also happen to be the defending champions.

Rohit who has his eyes set to on the trophy, knows his team has to do a lot to win back the title they last won in 2007.

“It’s been a while since we have won the World Cup," Rohit told BCCI.tv. “Obviously the motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there, so one step at a time for us.

“We can’t think too far ahead. You really cannot think about semis and finals from now itself, you just need to focus on each team that you are going to come against and try to do your best and prepare well against each team and make sure we move in the right direction," he added.

