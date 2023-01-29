WATCH: India's Archana Devi Grabs One-handed Stunner in Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final vs England

Team India’s young star Archana Devi produced a one-handed stunning catch on Sunday in the summit clash of ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final match against England at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The Women in Blue were sensational with ball in the big-ticket finale to bundle out England for just 68. It was a dominant show from the Indian bowlers as 7 English batters failed to reach the double-figure mark in the final of inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 WC final.

Archana grabbed the limelight on social media for her terrific catch to dismiss Ryana Macdonald Gay. It was the first ball of the twelfth over when the English batswoman drove the ball in the air on the cover and Archana dived to her right and grabbed a sensational one-handed stunner to help India claimed the sixth wicket. Bowler Parshavi Chopra and other Indian players ran towards to celebrate the wicket.

Advertisement

India vs England U-19 Women’s T20 WC Final Live Score

Meanwhile, India captain Shafali Verma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the final of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Both sides are unchanged in their playing elevens from their respective semifinal clashes, with the entrance for the final free of charge for the spectators.

Advertisement

While India stormed into the final with comprehensive wins, barring a blip against Australia in the Super Sixes, England are yet to be beaten and have registered thumping victories too.

They also showed in their incredible three-run win over Australia in the second semifinal that they can withstand pressure and hold their nerve in tough situations on-field.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score And Updates

Advertisement

The Indian bowlers produced a collective effort with the ball to bundle out England for just 68. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra claimed two wickets each, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali Verma and Sonam Yadav shared one scalp each to dismantle the English batting line-up.

Ryana was the top-scorer for England as he scored 19 runs off 24 balls.

Playing XIs:

India: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra and Sonam Yadav

England: Grace Scrivens (captain), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wicketkeeper), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale and Hannah Baker

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here