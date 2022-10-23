WATCH: Irfan Pathan, Sunil Gavaskar And Kris Srikkanth's Joyful Reaction at MCG After India Beat Pakistan

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan posted a video on Instagram where he enjoyed the Men in Blue’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan with Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth near the boundary line at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli inspired the Indian cricket team to a sensational four-wicket win in their opening match of T20 World Cup. Kohli scored unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls which was laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Pathan, who was part of the commentary team with Gavaskar and Srikkanth, shared a video where the trio were seen enjoying Ravichandran Ashwin’s winning run on the final over. Gavaskar was jumping on joy after India’s epic victory at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

The former all-rounder heaped praise on Kohli for guiding India to win with his sensational knock which will be counted as one of his best.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

“What scenes here at the MCG. Even the great sunny ji couldn’t stop dancing Virat you are the real king indiaaaaa indiaaaaaaaaaa," Pathan captioned the video.

Pathan also put a series of tweets where he praised Kohli and teasing Pakistan for their defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kohli batted with a lot of patience in the initial phase of his innings where India lost early wickets and Pakistan were dominating the match. He took his time and revived the chase with Hardik Pandya as the duo shared a 113-run stand.

T20 World Cup 2022: Peerless Virat Kohli Stars in India’s Epic Win Over Pakistan at Packed MCG

With 28 needed off the last eight balls, Kohli smashed two sixes off Haris Rauf to leave 16 from the final over. The final over from Mohammad Nawaz was a bit chaotic as India lost Hardik on the first ball and then Kohli smacked a six on off a no-ball, then ran three byes after being bowled off the free hit that followed. Dinesh Karthik was run-out on the fifth ball as Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat to face the final ball on which India required two runs. Nawaz failed to hold his nerves once again and bowled a wide to make things easy for Ashwin who lofted the final ball over long-off for a single to seal the game for India.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here