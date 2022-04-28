Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Left-handed During Training Session, Hits Stumps Three Times in a Row

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his pinpoint yorkers and variations that keep batters on their toes. The right-arm pacer has quickly risen to become one of the top bowlers in the world currently, winning praises for his ability to test batters no matter the conditions or format. And in a video, posted by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Bumrah is seen hitting the stumps while bowling, wait for it, left-handed during a training session.

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians kicked off their IPL 2022 journey on an abysmal note after suffering eight back-to-back defeats in the season. MI are yet win their first match of the season and are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings.

Mumbai’s bowling department had depended a lot on Bumrah but the 28-year-old pacer has not been at his usual best so far this season. He was retained by MI for an amount of Rs 12 crore ahead of the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

Apart from Bumrah, skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Kieron Pollard, and batter Suryakumar Yadav were also retained by the franchise.

After playing eight matches, the Ahmedabad-born Bumrah has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.54. His average in IPL 2022 has been 45.80.

In IPL, Bumnrah had made his debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore, back in 2013. And in that game, he had scalped three wickets conceding 32 runs in four overs. Overall, he has played 114 matches in IPL and has claimed 135 wickets.

In their next match of the season, MI will take on second-placed Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium.

In their previous meeting, Rajasthan had defeated Mumbai by 23 runs.

Batting first, RR had registered a formidable total of 193 in 20 overs. Their opening batter Jos Buttler (100 of 68 balls) had smashed a century in the game. Bumrah did put in an impressive show, picking up three wickets while conceding just 17 runs in four overs in that game.

In reply, Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (54 off 43 balls) and Tilak Varma (61 runs off 33 balls) displayed their terrific batting prowess but ultimately their efforts proved to be inconsequential as their side could manage to score 170 in 20 overs.

