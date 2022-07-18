Watch: Job Done! Rishabh Pant Gets Thumbs-up from Skipper Rohit Sharma After Match-winning Knock

Rishabh Pant was at his absolute best while taking India past the winning line in the third and final ODI against England on Sunday. India were reeling at 21/2, after losing both its openers cheaply, when Pant walked out to bat at number four. The fall of Virat Kohli and then Surya Kumar Yadav made the chase more difficult for India, but Pant held his ground.

Scoring his maiden ODI century, Pant took India to a series victory with a boundary off his trademark reverse sweep shot. As Pant finished the job for his team, an elated skipper Rohit Sharma gave a thumbs-up reaction to the southpaw. Pant replied to the gesture in a similar fashion.

Watch the video here:

India registered a 5-wicket victory, chasing England’s 259, to seal the game and series. Winning the toss, India decided to bowl, a decision that was soon proved right by Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya.

Siraj, in the second over of the match, dismissed Jony Bairstow for a duck and followed it up with Joe Root’s wicket to bring the host down at 12/2. And just when England appeared to be gaining some momentum with the partnership between Ben Stokes and Joe Root, Pandya sent both the batters pavilion. At 149, half of the English team was back in the pavilion. A 48-run partnership between David Willey and Craig Overton brought some stability to the innings but England was bundled up for 259 in the 46th over.

Pandya finished up with a four-wicket while giving 24 runs and returned to play a crucial part with the bat as well. The all-rounder scored 71 off 55 balls while building a crucial 133-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the 5th wicket.

India goes home with a 2-1 series victory in both the white ball series against England. After defeating the hosts in the 3-match T20I contest, the Indian team came to England for the first ODI. Banking on a Jasprit Bumrah show, India finished up the English innings at just 110 runs and returned to chase it down in 18.4 over.

Bumrah finished with his career-best figures of 6 for 19. While the host kept their hopes alive with a victory in the second ODI, the series eventually settled in India’s favour.

