WATCH: Joe Root's Bat Stands on His Own, Fans Call Former England Skipper 'Magician'

Former England skipper Joe Root showcased his class with a brilliant century against New Zealand in the fourth innings to help his team register a sensation win at Lord’s England. It was the first time when Root played after stepping down as Test skipper. The batting maestro also became the second England player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket after Alastair Cook. He also became the joint-youngest member of the elite 10,000 run club.

Also Read | If You’re a Big Name, Then You Should Play Cricket Like That: Kapil Slams Rahul, Rohit And Kohli’s Batting Approach in T20

Advertisement

Root grabbed the limelight for a viral video where his bat stood on his own while he was standing at the non-striker’s end during the opening Test against New Zealand. The video went viral on social media and people started calling Root a magician.

However, apparently, Root uses flat-bottomed bats which is the reason why it managed to maintain the balance on his own. The former English skipper was batting on 87 when the incident happened.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Root’s century guided England to a five-wicket win at ‘Home of Cricket’. Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, also put England 1-0 up in a three-match series against the reigning World Test champions. After the sensational win, Roots received a warm reception from his teammates and support staff members as he walked through the hall.

Also Read | Rohit, Kohli and Pujara Got to Find The Touch to Give India a Chance Against England: Brad Hogg

Advertisement

England, set 277 to win, finished on 279 for five, with Root 115 not out — his first fourth-innings hundred at this level — after the hosts had slumped to 69 for four.

He received excellent support from wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (32 not out) in an unbroken stand of 120, with the pair denying New Zealand a breakthrough after England resumed Sunday on their overnight 216 for five.

Root stood down as England’s Test captain after five years at the helm and a record 64 games in charge following a 1-0 series loss in the Caribbean earlier this year that came hot on the heels of a convincing 4-0 Ashes defeat.

Advertisement

“The game ebbed and flowed throughout the whole time," said Stokes at the presentation ceremony. “No-one ever really had the upper hand at any stage and I thought the way we handled the pressure in the fourth innings to chase down 270 on a pretty difficult wicket was fantastic.

“And obviously ‘Mr Dependable’, Joe Root, stood up. Scoring and 10,000 runs — what a player and what a man."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here