WATCH: Jos Buttler Escapes Freak Injury After His Bat Stuck Into Pads While Completing Run

England skipper Jos Buttler escaped a freak injury during the first T20I against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth. It was early in the match when Buttler tried to steal a run and his bat got stuck with the pad as he lost balance and fell down on the ground. However, Buttler save well inside the crease and he also escaped an injury.

Meanwhile, Buttler returned to the English side after a two-month injury lay-off and he didn’t waste much time to make a mark. The swashbuckling opener smashed 16 runs in the first over of the match as he hit Cameron Greet for four boundaries to give England a flying start.

Advertisement

The English captain and Hales blasted 50 off the first five overs and brought up the 100 in just the ninth over. Buttler scored 68 runs from 32 deliveries and was dismissed by Nathan Ellis as he attempted to hit down the ground, only to miscue to mid-off, where Kane Richardson took a comfortable catch.

Live Score India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Updates

Hales also continued his explosive form with the bat and scored 84 runs from 51 balls as England posted 208/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first against rivals England in Perth. Steve Smith was among six big names missing the match for Australia. The home side also rested Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, England saw the return of skipper Buttler, who hasn’t played since injuring his calf in August and Ben Stokes also returned to England’s T20 team for the first time since July 2021.

Also Read | 2nd ODI: India Bowl, Hand ODI Debut to Shahbaz Ahmed; Washington Sundar In for Ravi Bishnoi

“He’s a great person to welcome back into your team. It’s exciting to see him back in action," Buttler said of Stokes.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitch Swepson.

Advertisement

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here