WATCH: Jos Buttler Takes One-Handed Screamer to Dismiss Shikhar Dhawan During PBKS vs RR Clash

Rajasthan Royals’ prolific batter Jos Buttler is enjoying the form of his life with the bat in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. On Saturday, he added some more joy to it with a stunning catch off Shikhar Dhawan against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

It was the first ball of the sixth over as Dhawan tried to take the advantage of the powerplay field restrictions and lofted Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery over mid-on. Buttler who was standing inside the circle move backwards and grabbed a one-handed stunner to send the veteran Punjab opener back to the hut. The Rajasthan Royals star lost his balance a bit and rolled on the field but he didn’t lose the hold on the ball.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Dhawan was dismissed on just 12 as he failed to carry on his form from the last match where he slammed a fifty against Gujarat Titans. While it was also the fourth time when Ashwin got the better of Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Buttler is proudly donning the Orange Cap this season with 588 runs in 10 matches which also included three centuries as he also has a chance to break Virat Kohli’s record of most runs in an IPL season - 973.

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. While Rajasthan are at third place on the points table with 12 points from 10 matches, Punjab are at seventh place with 10 points from 10 matches.

Live Score PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Updates

Punjab decided to go with the same XI as they didn’t want to disturb the winning combination.

Advertisement

“We’d like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side," Mayank said at the toss.

Punjab are in a tricky position as they can’t afford a loss at this stage of the tournament. They registered a massive win against table-toppers in their previous clash with 24 balls to spare. While a win on Saturday will take Rajasthan Royals an inch closer to the playoffs spot.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here