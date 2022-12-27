WATCH: Kagiso Rabada Makes MCG Crowd Follow His Stretching Moves While Fielding During Boxing Day Test

Premier South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada enthralled the fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of Boxing Day Test match against Australia. On a day dominated by David Warner with his master-class - double century, Rabada also got attention from the Aussie fans. The premier pacer was seen stretching near the boundary line and the fans behind him in the stadium started imitating him.

The fans started chanting Rabada’s name and as soon as the pacer realised about the crowd’s reaction he also started having fun. He did the stretching in slow motion to engage with the home fans and they followed his steps throughout.

ALSO READ| David Warner Smashes Double Ton Against South Africa in Tragic Fashion | Watch

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Proteas pacers claimed eight wickets in the opening Test match in Brisbane but didn’t have the best of the day with the ball on Tuesday. He failed to take any wickets on the second day of the Boxing Day clash, he claimed one on Monday by dismissing Usman Khawaja for 1.

However, Warner battled through searing heat to hit an epic unbeaten 200 in his 100th Test on Tuesday before retiring in pain as Australia consolidated their advantage against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On a scorching day, the hosts were 386-3 at stumps on day two of the second Test, leading by 197 after the Proteas were dismissed in their first innings for 189.

Travis Head was not out 48 with Alex Carey on nine.

Also Read | AUS v SA, 2nd Test: Australian Pacer Mitchell Starc Injures Finger; Doubtful for Third Test

Advertisement

Steve Smith (85) and Marnus Labuschagne (14) were the only wickets to fall. But worryingly for Australia, Cameron Green, who took 5-27 in South Africa’s first innings, also retired hurt after a nasty rap on the finger from Anrich Nortje.

Smith and Warner’s 239-run partnership took the game further away from South Africa, whose bowlers toiled in temperatures touching 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit).

“The boys were cramping left, right and centre," Smith told reporters. “So, difficult (conditions) but nice to get us to the position where we are now. I think we’re in a nice spot," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here