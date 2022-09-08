Watch: Kane Williamson survives run-out against Australia, courtesy "mayhem" on the field

A tap, confusion and a few misses by the Australian fielder- that’s how New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson survived an almost certain run-out in the second ODI at Queensland. On the final delivery of the first over of the innings, Williamson tapped Mitchell Starc towards the cover region and ran for a quick single. Devin Conway, on the other end, reciprocated his skipper’s call. But seeing Shean Abbott charge towards the ball, Conway paused mid-way before running again. The confusion was enough to prompt Williamson to run to save his end.

Also Read-AUS v NZ: Kane Williamson Gets Dismissed In Most Bizarre Way Against Australia | WATCH

Advertisement

Abbott did well to recover after missing the ball on the first go and fired a wildish throw to the wicketkeeper, who missed the stumps and Williamson got a second life in the match

Williamson successfully availed DRS on the final ball of the fourth over after being given LBW by the onfield umpire on Josh Hazlewood’s delivery. While the Kiwi skipper got second chances, his batting partners weren’t that lucky. New Zealand had lost three wickets at the end of the 9th over with just 14 runs on board.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Batting first, Australia got off to an abrupt start, losing the openers at just 7 runs. While Steve Smith attempted to stabilise the innings, wickets kept falling at the other end. By the end of the 19th over, half of the Aussie side was back in the pavilion. The duo of Smith and Glenn Maxwell attempted to turn the tide for the side but not for long. Maxwell was dismissed in the 33rd over, starting another collapse in the Aussie batting lineup.

Advertisement

Reeling at 148/9, Australia was offered support by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The duo remained unbeaten adding 47 runs for the last wicket to take Australia to a finish of 195. Steve Smith, with 61-run innings, finished as the highest run scorer for his side.

Advertisement

Trent Boult emerged as the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand and finished with 4 wickets while giving just 38 off his 10- over spell. Matt Henry scalped three successes whereas Tim Southee and Mitchell Santer shared a wicket each

Australia leads the three-match series 1-0.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here