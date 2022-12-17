WATCH: Khaya Zondo Takes a Stunner as Kagiso Rabada Dismisses David Warner For Golden Duck

The year 2022 has so far proved to be a horrible one for veteran Australia batter David Warner. After playing 18 innings this year, Warner has managed to score just 368 runs at an abysmal average of 21.64. In terms of batting average, the current year also turns out to be the worst one so far in his Test career. Warner had failed to do anything significant in the purest format of the game in 2021 also. Warner could only manage to record an average of 38.37 in Tests after playing eight innings last year.

The southpaw was out for a golden duck on Saturday during the first Test against South Africa at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. It was warner’s second golden duck in Test cricket. His first golden duck occurred against Sri Lanka in January 2013.

Advertisement

IND vs BAN: After Liton Das, Mohammed Siraj Sledges Nazmul Hossain As Bangladesh Chase Mammoth Score | WATCH

Pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed Warner on the very first delivery of the Aussie innings. Khaya Zondo showed incredible athleticism and jumped at full stretch to pull off a sensational catch.

Warner had made his Test debut back in December 2011 against New Zealand in the first in Brisbane. The 36-year-old has till now played 99 Test matches and scored 7919 runs at an average of 46.04. Warner also has 24 centuries and 34 half-centuries under his belt in the longest format of the game.

His form in recent times has been a major point of concern for the Australia team management. Warner was one of the top-five Australian batters who could not notch a ton against West Indies ahead of the series against South Africa. Moreover, he could only manage to average 25.5 in the two-Test series against the Caribbean opponents. Warner scored his last Test century against New Zealand in January 2020.

Advertisement

Also Read: Adam Gilchrist Readies For “Tough Summer" Without Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds In BBL Commentary Box

Advertisement

Coming back to the opening Test between Australia and South Africa, the Proteas posted 152 in the first innings. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne emerged as South Africa’s highest run scorer in the first innings with 64. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon scalped three wickets each to earn a solid start for the hosts in the opening Test. Skipper Pat Cummins contributed significantly with the ball as he claimed the crucial wicket of Rassie van der Dussen. Later, the Aussie captain sent Lungi Ngidi back to the dressing room to fold South Africa for 152.

South Africa came into the fixture after winning their last three Test series in Australia- 2008, 2012 and 2016. The Dean Elgar-led side will depend a lot on his ace pacer Kagiso Rabada this time to stretch the winning streak to four matches. Rabada has been the highest wicket-taker in Tests for the Proteas this year.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here