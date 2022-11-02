Watch: KL Rahul Makes a Stunning Direct Hit From The Deep to Run Out Litton Das on 60

KL Rahul produced a stunning effort in the field for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 that resulted in his team getting a vital breakthrough. Bangladesh were off to a flier thanks to opener Litton Das peppering the Adelaide Oval boundary in chase of 185 for a blistering half-century before rain halted their proceedings.

Once the game resumed, Bangladesh, who made 66/0 in 7 Overs, were given a revised target of 151 from 15 overs due as per DLS method. It meant, they needed to score 84 runs off 48 deliveries with all 10 wickets intact.

And Litton who had moved to 60 off 27 with a single after the resumption, was then run out at the non-striker’s end thanks to Rahul unleashing a direct-hit from the deep midwicket region.

Najmul Shanto flicked the second delivery of the eighth over and set for a single and he called for a second but Das was a bit slow but he went ahead only for a brilliant Rahul hitting the bull’s eye to catch him well short of the crease.

That was a much-needed breakthrough for India as their bowlers were being pummelled to all parts of the park thanks to some red-hot batting from Das.

Earlier, Rahul had also played a starring role with the bat, hitting his first fifty of the world cup - 50 off 32. He struck three fours and four sixes during his stay and thus ended ending his poor start to the tournament.

“Been mixed feelings. I got some good knocks before coming to Australia. But the first three games haven’t gone my way. I think I was doing a lot of things right. I wasn’t worried about missing out in the last three games. I am happy I got a good innings under my belt," Rahul told the broadcasters during a mid-innings chat.

