WATCH: KL Rahul Resumes Training Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Against Australia

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has resumed training ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rahul, recently, tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in a private ceremony as he took a rest for the ODI series against New Zealand. The stylish opener has been picked in India’s squad for the first two Test matches against Australia as he is also named deputy for Rohit Sharma.

He is expected to open the innings alongside the skipper in the crucial four-match Test series.

A video of Rahul batting in the nets ahead of the Australia Tests went viral on social media.

The first match of the series will be played in Nagpur on February 9, while Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the second Test match of the series.

The four Tests will be very crucial for India to seal a place in the final of World Test Championship for the second successive time. India lost the inaugural WTC Final against New Zealand in 2021 at Lord’s.

Recently, Rahul played a key role in India beating Sri Lanka in the second ODI from a tricky situation. Chasing 216, India were left reeling at 47/3, but the Karnataka batter hung on and accounted for 64 unbeaten runs to seal the series win for the hosts.

He married Athiya on November 23 as the BCCI rested him for the New Zealand series on terms of family commitment.

The flamboyant batter has been going through a tricky period in his career as he lost his place in the T20I side and also the ODI vice-captaincy after his underwhelming show in 2022 T20 World Cup.

He accounted for 128 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 120.75 in the T20 WC. The 30-year-old managed to score two fifties and has come under a lot of criticism for his defensive approach.

Meanwhile, India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the first two Tests against Australia, while the team management is hopeful for him to recover in time for the last two matches.

