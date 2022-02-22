WATCH: Lahore Qalandars Pacer Haris Rauf Slaps Teammate Kamran Ghulam During PSL Clash Against Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf slapped his teammate Kamran Ghulam during the Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The controversial incident took place when Lahore’s Rauf dismissed Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris in the second over of the innings and the Pakistan pacer celebrated the wicket in over-aggression and he hit Ghulam during the celebration.

Earlier, in the same over, Ghulam dropped the catch of Hazratullah Zazai as Rauf looked frustrated with the fielder. However, Ghulam was seen smiling after getting hit but Rauf’s expressions were not the same.

The Pakistan pacer also faced backlash from the fans for his outrageous behaviour.

Ghulam bounced back in the game as he executed a stunning run-out in the 17th over when he got the better of opposition skipper Wahab Riaz. Meanwhile, PCB has not issued any statement on the matter as the PSL is already going through a rough patch after Australian pacer James Faulkner’s shocking revelation. Backing out at the very last minute, the 31-year-old, via a tweet, announced that he would be taking no further part in PSL 2022. The cricketer has blamed the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), for not honoring the “contractual" as well as the financial obligations.

Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalanders in the first super over of this Pakistan Super League on Monday.

Thanks to captain Shaheen Shah Afridi blasting 23 off the last regular over, Lahore Qalandars finished at 158-8 to tie Peshawar’s effort of 158-7.

Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz conceded only five runs in a tidy super over and veteran Shoaib Malik won the game by smashing two successive boundaries off Afridi’s first two balls.

Both teams finished the group stage with 12 points but Lahore ended up second on a superior net run-rate than Peshawar.

Lahore will take on league leaders Multan Sultans on Wednesday for a place in the final, while Peshawar will meet Islamabad United on Thursday in an eliminator. The Multan-Lahore loser will have another chance to make Sunday’s final when it faces the winner of the eliminator on Friday.

