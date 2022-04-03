WATCH: Liam Livingstone Smashes Longest Six of IPL 2022 Against Chennai Super Kings

Hard-hitting Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone returned to form with the bat and scored his maiden IPL fifty on Sunday in the clash against Chennai Super Kings. Livingstone, who failed to score big in the first two matches, played a 60-run counter-attacking knock to pull his team to 180/8 in 20 overs against the defending champions.

During his ferocious knock, Livingstone slammed a massive 108-meter six which is the longest of the season so far. It was the first ball of the fifth over when Livingstone smashed young Mukesh Choudhary over mid-wicket for a massive six into the stands.

He came out to bat at number 4 in the second over itself as Punjab Kings lost Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa early. The English power-hitting counter-attacked the CSK bowlers straightaway and put them on the backfoot. He shared a massive 95-run stand for the third wicket. His innings was laced with 5 sixes and as many fours.

He had luck in his favour twice and got dropped by Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, the luck ran out soon as CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him on 60 as Ambati Rayudu got redemption by taking his catch on the second attempt.

But once Livingstone was out, the ‘Reds’ couldn’t maintain the momentum although Vidarbha’s Jitesh Sharma (26 off 17 balls) became the latest unheralded domestic talent to announce his arrival with some audacious strokeplay.

Shahrukh Khan (6 off 11 balls), who has bullied domestic bowlers for fun in national tournaments, has been studied well and is finding it difficult to get going at the bigger stage against better quality of bowlers.

Pretorius and Jordan kept deliveries wide and full outside the off-stump and at the base of bat, not allowing them anything in the arc.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 180/8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60, Shikhar Dhawan 33; Chris Jordan 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30) against Chennai Super Kings.

