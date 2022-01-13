Watch Live Streaming, Ashes 2021-22: How to Stream Australia vs England, 5th Test Online And on TV

After Sydney, the Ashes 2021-22 action now moves to Bellerive Oval. Australia and England will play against each other in the second pick-ball Test from January 14 to January 18. After losing three games on the trot and the series, England finally bounced back in the fourth Test.

The visitors gave a tough competition to Australia as they successfully ended an almost lost match in a draw. It was a comprehensive effort by the Englishmen as Jonny Bairstow was the wrecker-in-chief with a century under his belt while Stuart Broad and Jack Leach made decent efforts with the ball.

For Australia, the fourth Test was all about Usman Khawaja. Included in the team as a replacement for Travis Head, Khawaja made heads turn with his phenomenal performance. The middle-order batter hammered two back-to-back centuries across two innings.

Though a whitewash isn’t up for grabs, Australia will fancy ending Ashes 2021-22 at 4-0. England, on the other hand, will hope to at least have one victory to their name from five Test matches.

>When will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test start?

The fifth Test match will be played from January 14 to January 18.

>Where will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

>What time will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test begin?

The match will begin at 08:00 am IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test match?

Australia vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

>How do I watch the live streaming of Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test?

Australia vs England match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>Australia probable playing XI against England: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

>England probable playing XI against Australia: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

