India U19 vs South Africa U19 Watch Live Streaming Details: How to Stream ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Online And on TV

Runners-up of the last edition, India Under 19 will have a go at South Africa Under 19 in the fourth match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. Province Stadium in Guyana will host the promising game of cricket on Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 PM IST.

India are looking in fine touch ahead of the Championship. The team showed a lot of promise and intent during the warm-up matches. The Men in Blue defeated West Indies in their first warm-up game by a massive 108 runs.

The team followed it up with another brilliant performance against Australia as they won by nine wickets. In both games, the batters ruled the show. India will hope to carry forward the momentum to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

South Africa, on the other hand, were also decent during the warm-up. Their first game against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. In their second game, they hammered West Indies by three wickets as they convincingly chased 190 runs.

>When will ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India U19 vs South Africa U19 match be played?

The match will be played on January 15, Saturday.

>Where will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India U19 vs South Africa U19 match be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Province Stadium in Guyana.

>What time will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India U19 vs South Africa U19 match begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India U19 vs South Africa U19 match match?

India U19 vs South Africa U19 match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the live streaming of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India U19 vs South Africa U19 match?

India U19 vs South Africa U19 match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>India U19 probable playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Yash Dhull, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

>South Africa U19 probable playing XI: Ethan Cunningham, Gerhard Maree, George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Michael Copeland, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Dewald Brevis

