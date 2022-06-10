WATCH: Livid Imam-ul-Haq Reacts After Horrible Mix-up With Babar Azam Cost Him Wicket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq were involved in a horrible mix-up during the second ODI against West Indies which cost the latter’s wicket at a crucial stage of the game. The duo shared a 120-run partnership for the second wicket after Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early with just 25 runs on the scoreboard. Imam and Babar stabilized the innings with fine half-centuries.

However, in the 28th over, Imam guided the fifth ball of Akeal Hosein on deep mid-wicket where Shai Hope grabbed the ball inside the circle. The southpaw looked to snatch the quick single but a miss communication with skipper Babar cost him the wicket. He scored 72 runs off as many balls.

Imam was livid with his dismissal as he vent out his anger by shouting while he was taking the long walk back towards the pavilion.

Babar, who is going through a purple patch, failed to convert his fifty into a three-digit score and was dismissed by Hosein on 77. Pakistan suffered a mini-collapse in the middle over but they still managed to post a fighting 275/8 in 50 overs. Hosein picked three wickets for Windies, while Alzarri Joseph and Anderson Phillip took two each.

Earlier, Babar won the toss and opted to bat against the West Indies in Multan on Friday.

The home team, leading 1-0 in the three-match series after winning by five wickets on Wednesday, brought 20-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior in place of out-of-form Hasan Ali.

The West Indies replaced fast bowler Anderson Phillip for Jayden Seales who suffered a side strain after the first game.

The series is part of One-Day Super League — qualification round of the 2023 World Cup — in which each match carries ten points.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Anderson Phillip, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Junior

