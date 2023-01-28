WATCH | Marais Erasmus Forgets to Watch Delivery During Match, Twitter Flooded With Memes

Marais Erasmus is one of the most renowned umpires in the world of cricket. The South African who is part of the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires accidentally missed watching a legal delivery during the first ODI between England and South Africa.

Erasmus was seen standing at square leg, occupied with something in his hand when he accidentally missed a legal delivery.

The 58-year-old had his back towards Jason Roy as the Englishman played a delivery from Anrich Nortje.

The incident occurred during the first ball of the 24th over of England’s inning. Roy was on strike at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

As Nortje delivered a full-length ball, the batsman played a cut off the backfoot. At the same time, the cameras captured Erasmus who turned around to notice that he had accidentally missed the delivery, only after Roy had already played the shot.

It was a rare miss from Erasmus who is otherwise renowned for his accurate calls and is one of the most respected umpires in the world.

Watch:

The incident also sparked a meme fest on Twitter as some fans jokingly stated that Erasmus had seen enough ODI cricket and he didn’t want to see more of the same.

Check how fans reacted:

Meanwhile talking about the first ODI, South Africa prevailed by 27 runs, to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The hosts had won the toss and after opting to bat first, they put up a total of 298/7 on the board, riding on Rassie van der Dussen’s century.

In reply, Jos Buttler’s side folded for 271 runs, thus giving the Proteas a much-deserved win.

Apart from Rassie, David Miller also scored 53 runs in 56 balls, while Nortje picked up a four-wicket haul.

Sisanda Magala was adjudged the Player of the Match for his contribution of three wickets, as he gave away just 46 runs in 9 overs.

