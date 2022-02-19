Watch: Matthew Wade And Aaron Finch's Combine Effort To Runout Maheesh Theekshana in 4th T20I

With the series already in their bag, Australia came on to the field for their 4th T20I against Sri Lanka with a couple of changes to their playing XI. Despite being it being a dead rubber, the Australians didn’t let their standards drop in the field. Glenn Maxwell’s direct bullet throw left cricket fans stunned, as it proved to be a massive jolt to Sri Lanka. In another incident captain, Aaron Finch and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade showed great presence of mind to run out Maheesh Theekshana. Their combined effort threw Theekshana’s valiant dive in vain.

During the 19th over of the Sri Lankan innings, Chamika Karunaratne had hit Jhye Richardson’s full toss straight to Finch at cover. The batter set out for a quick single but his partner at the other end didn’t respond well. The horrible confusion between the two Sri Lankans was hard to watch.

As both batters at the non-striker’s end, Finch waited for wicketkeeper Wade to come closer to the stumps before he threw the ball at the striker’s end. Theekshana, who was at the non-striker sider, tried his best to make it to the other end, but didn’t stand a chance in front of Wade’s quick glovework.

Just like Theekshana, Wade also dived to avoid any mistake in removing the bails, and he did it. Watch the video:

Fans are in love with the “crazy run-out" by Wade. They are not tired of heaping praises for the wicketkeeper.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka got a good start but Mendis’ wicket, courtesy Maxwell, derailed their run express. The team stuttered their way to 139 for eight. In the chase, Australia found themselves in a spot where Ben McDermott (9) and Aaron Finch (2) were dismissed cheaply. However, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis and Maxwell steadied the ship, guiding their side to a victory.

Australia leads the five-match T20I series with 4-0.

