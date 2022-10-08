Watch: Mitchell Starc Pulls Off a Fabulous Return Catch During 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Australia pace ace Mitchell Starc’s impressive return catch during the first over of the WI’s innings grabbed the attention during the second T20I between the two teams on Friday in Brisbane. It’s rightly been hailed as one of the best catches of the Aussie summer.

Opener Kyle Mayers was on strike and the southpaw tried to drive Starc’s full delivery down the ground but didn’t get the elevation he would have hoped for.

The ball returned quickly towards Starc who was in his follow-through motion. The lanky pacer somehow managed to bend over and pluck the ball from his ankles.

Return catches, especially for pacers, are not that easy due to the limited time they have to react. However, Starc made it look ridiculously easy, leaving experts, fans, and even his own teammates spellbound.

The catch was crucial in terms of deciding the match as West Indies suffered an early blow in their pursuit of 179 runs for victory.

Cricket Australia has shared Starc’s mind-boggling catch on their Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

Starc’s destructive spell did not end there. In the ninth over

of the match, he dismissed West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran after he enticed him to drive only managing to find Australian skipper Aaron Finch at midwicket.

Starc then sent experienced all-rounder Jason Holder packing after

he hurried the big man with a vicious short ball. Holder miscued his attempted pull-shot and was caught at mid-wicket, giving Starc his third of the night.

The seasoned seamer then claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in T20 internationals with a ferocious yorker that knocked over Odean Smith at the death.

Earlier in the match, Australia veteran opener David Warner played a sumptuous 75-run knock off just 41 deliveries. Tim David continued to justify his T20 World Cup selection with a 20-ball 40 that included four fours and three sixes.

Riding on these two brilliant knocks, the Aussies posted a challenging 178 runs on the board.

Star’s career-best figures of 4/20 then shattered the chances of West Indies win, handing Australia a comprehensive 31-run victory and a 2-0 clean sweep of the series.

