Watch: Mohammed Shami Bowls During India's Net Session, Cleans up Dinesh Karthik

There have been some encouraging signs for the Indian cricket team as they fine-tune their preparations for the Super-12 stage of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that got underway on Sunday. Mohammed Shami, who recently linked up with the squad in Australia after recovering from covid, has started bowling in the nets as he took part in the team’s practice session in Brisbane on Sunday.

Not only that, he even clean bowled Dinesh Karthik during the net practice when the wicketkeeper-batter tried for a scoop only to see the ball crashing onto the stumps.

When India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about Shami’s fitness during a pre-tournament media interaction on Saturday, he was quite positive but admitted a better assessment would be made once he gets to see him practice on Sunday.

Shami was originally picked as part of the traveling reserves before an unfortunate back injury to Jasprit Bumrah opened up a spot in the 15-man squad. After much speculations, the BCCI on Friday confirmed Shami as the replacement.

“Shami was down with Covid-19 two-three weeks back, he was at home, in his farm. He was then called over to the National Cricket Academy, he went there and worked quite hard over the last 10 days. His recovery after Covid was very good. He had three to four bowling sessions. All in all, everything is good as far as Shami is concerned," Rohit said on Saturday.

India have been hit by a spate of injuries in the lead up to the world cup including to Deepak Chahar who also has been sidelined due to a back issue.

This has happened despite the Indian team’s efforts in managing the workload of their players,

“When it comes to injuries, we have done a lot with regard to player management in the last one year, but these things happen, and there is not much you can do about it. Our focus in the last year was to get the players in the queue ready, and give them opportunities. We know injuries can happen anytime, so our constant focus was to give the players in the waiting enough games and back them," Rohit said.

India will face Australia in the first warm-up match of the world cup on Monday.

