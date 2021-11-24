Shreyas Iyer has joined the Test squad for the home Test series against New Zealand. We all know about Iyer’s batting skills but he is also popular among teammates for his magic tricks. This time, it was Mohammed Siraj’s chance to see Iyer at work.

In a video, recently posted by the BCCI on social media, Iyer is performing a complete card trick setup. He asks Siraj to choose a card from the deck - a 4 of spades. He also asks Siraj to show it to Ruturaj Gaikwad and the camera and sandwich it between his palms.

Iyer magically replaces the card with another one and picks a card from the deck and rubs it over Siraj’s hands. Much to Siraj’s surprise, it turns out to be the Joker instead of 4 of spades.

To see what had transpired, Siraj is left utterly stunned and completely dumbfounded. As the pacer became the victim of a slick, bamboozling card trick, KL Rahul and Gaikwad in the audience enjoy the fun.

The caption of the video read, “Weaving some magic with a deck of cards and blowing everyone’s minds. How’s this card trick from Shreyas Iyer that got Mohammed Siraj stunned!"

Both Iyer and Siraj made a comeback to the Indian squad for the recently concluded home T20I series against New Zealand. India bounced back after a disappointing T20 World Cup exit as they sealed a 3-0 against the Kane Williamson-led side.

Iyer took up a new role as a finisher and ended up with 30 runs at an average of 15. Siraj met with an injury while bowling in the first T20I.

After the T20I series, India will now face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting Thursday.

