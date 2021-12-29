Watch: Mohammed Siraj Takes Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIIIIUUU' Celebration to South Africa

Since his debut in Australia earlier this year, Mohammed Siraj has shown excellent form. And, the seamer has already made an impression in the current Test against South Africa in Centurion. The 27-year-old dismissed Rassie van der Dussen for three runs, putting India on the back foot against the hosts in the Boxing Day Test.

Apart from his bowling, Siraj wowed the viewers with his celebration, emulating Portugal football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration after dismissing the South African batter. Siraj got the batter to sneak one to Ajinkya Rahane in the slips and performed the Siu celebration.

Fans posted the footage of the celebration on social media. Premier League India’s official Twitter account also reacted to the situation, tweeting: “The Siiiiuuu celebration has reached the Indian camp in South Africa."

In football, the Manchester United star spins away from the corner flag before completing a 180-degree turn and landing with a strong stand on the field after scoring a goal. When Cristiano Ronaldo extends his arms and yells ‘Siiiiuuu,’ which is Spanish for ‘yes,’ spectators typically join in, creating a deafening roar across the stadium.

Since Jasprit Bumrah was out for a large part of the second session due to an ankle twist, Siraj bowled the most number of overs with Mohammed Shami, and it will be intriguing to see whether India will use the seamer, who had been off of the field for a long time but is now back on the pitch. However, he still appeared uneasy after returning on field, indicating that Siraj and Shami may be asked to do the heavy lifting.

Siraj returned with one wicket while Bumrah and Shardul Thakur scalped 2 wickets apiece. The star of the day remained Mohammed Shami who registered a five-wicket haul. After Day 3 Stumps, India lead by 146 runs and will be hoping to build on the lead while South Africa would aim to stage a fightback.

