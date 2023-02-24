Watch: MS Dhoni in 2019 And Harmanpreet Kaur in 2023 - 'Run Outs That Broke a Million Hearts'

The Indian cricket team’s impressive run at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ended in a heartbreak when they were knocked out by defending champions Australia in a semi-final clash on Thursday. India, previous edition’s runners-up, made 167/8 in reply to Australia’s 172/4 in Cape Town.

After losing their top-three inside the first four overs, India found themselves in trouble at 28/3 when captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues came together and revived the chase with a brilliant 69-run stand.

Rodrigues made 24-ball 43 while Harmanpreet made 34 off 52.

With the contest evenly poised, an unfortunate incident involving Harmanpreet became the turning point from where Australia tightened their grip before eventually sealing the win. It was the run out of Harmanpreet as she sauntered back for a second run having slog-swept one to deep midwicket.

However, when she was few inches away from making her ground at the striker’s end, her bat got stuck on the pitch and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy had all the time in the world to knock the bails off. The replays showed Harmanpreet was well out of the crease and she threw her bat in frustration knowing it was time to head back.

The ICC has shared a clip drawing parallels between the run out of the legendary MS Dhoni to a direct hit in the semi-final of the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup against New Zealand. The contest was played across two days due to rain-interruption and India were 215/7 needing 15 more to win 10 deliveries.

Dhoni took a single after pulling one away and then stormed back for a couple. However, Martin Guptill hit the bull’s eye catching the former India captain short and sending him back on 50. India were bowled out for 221 with New Zealand entering the final.

“Can’t be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi were batting. And to lose after that, we didn’t expect this today. The way I got runout, can’t be unluckier than that," said Harmanpreet during the post-match presentation.

