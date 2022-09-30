WATCH: MS Dhoni Joins Hands With Kapil Dev to Enjoy Game of Golf

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen enjoying the game of golf at the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 event in Gurugram. A couple of videos of Dhoni playing golf went viral on social media as he was accompanied by another World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. The inaugural edition of the gold tournament is currently being held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, Haryana.

“It’s a legendary reunion at #KDGT Invitational! We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni at our golf tournament, Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022," Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton wrote on Twitter while sharing a couple of photos from the tournament.

Dhoni’s fan pages shared videos of the Chennai Super Kings skipper playing golf in Gurugram.

Recently, Dhoni and Kapil spent time together in the US as they were seen watching US Open quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Thursday. The cricket legends were seen in the stands together with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter is expected to return in action next year in IPL 2023 as CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that he will continue as franchise captain for another season.

“MS Dhoni will lead the CSK team in the next year of the IPL tournament," CSK’s CEO Kasi Vishwanathan was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

Dhoni himself announced that he will return to play for Chennai next season. Speaking at the toss of CSK’s final game in the 2022 edition of IPL, Dhoni said, “Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans." Overall, the legendary captain has played 234 matches for Chennai and scored 4,978 runs at a strike rate of 135.20. He has 24 half centuries to his name in IPL.

Dhoni is the only skipper to win all three ICC tournaments. He had clinched his first ICC trophy back in 2007 after winning the inaugural edition of the 2007 T20 World Cup. In 2011, he won the ICC World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

