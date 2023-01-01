WATCH: MS Dhoni Welcomes New Year 2023 With Daughter Ziva

Former India captain MS Dhoni is negligibly active on social media but his wife, Sakshi, keeps sharing his videos and pictures on her Instagram account. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter welcomed the year 2023 with his daughter Ziva and the moment was captured by Mrs Dhoni.

On Sunday, the first day of 2023, Sakshi shared the video on her social media in which the father-daughter could be seen all smiles, enjoying the fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year 2023," the caption of the video read.

Last week, Dhoni was seen celebrating Christmas with family and friends. Sakshi shared the picture of the gathering which young India wicketkeeper-batter was part of. “To many more EPIC nights!": Sakshi wrote on Instagram.

Pant is currently under the supervision of doctors in Dehradun’s Max Hospital after surviving a gruesome car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours of Friday. As reported by police, the youngster dozed off at the wheel and lost control. The vehicle rammed into the road divider and following the collision, it caught fire but Pant was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle before that and then rushed to a local hospital. He was then shifted to a different healthcare facility in Dehradun where he is currently undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh has said few people are spreading fake news regarding the cricketer being drunk and overspeeding at the time of the incident. Police further underlined that the stretch where the accident took place is narrow.

Dhoni will be back in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as Chennai Super Kings captain. The side bought some big players in the form of Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 1 crore), and Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 50 lakh) to strengthen their squad.

