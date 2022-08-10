WATCH: MS Dhoni's Heart-warming Gesture at Ranchi Airport Goes Viral

From pulling off memorable match-winning knocks to greeting fans in unique ways, MS Dhoni never fails to mesmerise his innumerable followers. The former Indian skipper, once again, showed his humble nature and his latest heart-warming gesture has now garnered the attention of social media users.

Dhoni, on Sunday, was spotted at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi before leaving for Chennai. At the airport, the Chennai Super Kings captain was seen interacting with fans and airport staff. Dhoni also greeted the airport officials with handshakes. A video of the same has now gone viral on Twitter.

Dhoni is to attend the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad as the chief guest. Dhoni’s association with Chennai is not something new. In 2008, he became the captain of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. And since then, he has won four IPL titles as the Chennai skipper. Though, the last edition of IPL did not turn out to be a fruitful one for him.

Dhoni had relinquished captaincy duties ahead of the 15th season of IPL and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was appointed Chennai skipper. Though, Jadeja’s stint as Chennai captain proved to be a dismal one as he managed to win only two matches after leading his side in eight encounters.

Jadeja had to step down as Chennai captain midway through the season and Dhoni again took charge of the side. Chennai ended the IPL 2022 season in the ninth spot with just 10 points from 14 matches.

Overall, Dhoni has played 234 matches for Chennai and scored 4,978 runs at a strike rate of 135.20. He has 24 half centuries to his name in IPL.

In international circuit, Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major ICC limited-overs tournaments. Dhoni had lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later, he had clinched the Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. He claimed his third ICC trophy after securing the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Dhoni played his last international match against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final back in 2019. In the fifty-overs format, Dhoni has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He notched 10 centuries and 73 fifties in ODIs.

In T20Is, he represented India on 98 occasions and claimed 1,617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

