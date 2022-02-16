Watch: Nepal Stumper Refuses to Run Out Ireland Batter Who Was Unintentionally Tripped by The Bowler

The sixth T20I between Nepal and Ireland on Monday at the ongoing Oman Quadrangular series witnessed a heart-warming example of the spirit of cricket. Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh denied running out Andy Mcbrine despite the batter being well short of his crease.

The incident happened during the 19th over of Ireland innings when batsman Mark Adair looked to pull a fuller delivery from Kamal Singh but couldn’t connect it well. The ball bounced near the crease after taking an inside while Adair called for a single.

While chasing the ball Kamal bumped into Mcbrine who was rushing towards the strikers’ end. The batsmen wobbled and fell down. However, he got up and before he could make his ground, the ball was thrown to the keeper.

To everyone’s surprise, Sheikh decided against dislodging the bails despite catching it without any mistake. The incident allowed McBrine walk into the crease unscathed and ended up scoring 11 runs.

>Here’s the video:

Nepal bowled out Nepal for 127 runs in their quota of 20 overs. George Dockrell top-scored with 28 off 28 deliveries, with the help of 2 boundaries and a six, while Curtis Campher (20) and skipper Andy Balbirine (19) made notable contributions. Dipendra Singh Airee was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, registering figures of 4/21 in his spell.

In reply, Nepal fell 16 runs short, scoring 111 for 9 in 20 overs. Airee scored 28 runs while Sheikh played a 23-run knock. For Ireland, Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy and Mcbrine scalped 2 wickets each.

