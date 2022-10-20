Watch: Netherlands Cricketers' Joyous Celebration After UAE Victory Confirms Their Super-12 Spot

The Netherlands cricket team lost their third and final match of the first round on Thursday to former champions Sri Lanka who became the first team from their group to advance to the Super-12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The fate of Netherlands team, who had put themselves in a comfortable spot thanks to victories over United Aram Emirates and Namibia, thus rested on the outcome of the match between Namibia and UAE later in the day.

In case Namibia won, they would edge the Dutch in net run-rate and progress ahead. However, a defeat would knock them out and push Netherlands ahead.

And the contest between Namibia and UAE, the last of the Group A, turned out to be a nail-biter. Reduced to 697 in chase of a tricky 149, Namibia recovered through a fine half-century from David Weise who combined with Ruben Trumpelmann to resurrect his team’s chase.

They needed 35 from the final three overs with three wickets remaining and Weise in red-hot form. However, Namibia creamed 16 runs from the 18th over but then UAE bounced back by allowing 12 runs in the next two for a thrilling seven-run win.

And expectedly, Netherlands players were keenly watching the contest. With Namibia needing 14 to win from the final over, everything boiled down to Weise who had struck a quickfire half-century.

After the first three deliveries accounted for four runs, Weise had the strike with 10 runs still to win. And then the well-set allrounder holed out on 55 and Namibia managed just two runs off the remaining two deliveries.

Netherlands players were cheering Muhammad Waseem, the bowler tasked to deliver the final over and once he successfully defended the runs. the players broke into wild celebrations.

Netherlands, who finished second in their group, thus joined Group 2 of the Super-12 stage where they have India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh for company. These five teams will now be joined by the topper of Group B.

