WATCH: NSW Bowler Jack Edwards Performs Somersault, Pulls Off a Miraculous Catch to Dismiss Jos Philippe - WATCH

New South Wales bowler Jack Edwards on Thursday took a jaw-dropping catch to send Western Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe back packing in the ongoing Sheffield Shield game. The dismissal was so astonishing that the video of the incident went viral in social media.

The incident happened took place during the 118th over of the Western Australia innings. Edwards bowled a fuller delivery while Phillipe opened the face of his blade and tried to push it down the line. To his disappointment, the ball went in the air and the bowler bent down, performed an unbelievable summer sault while completing the catch successfully.

The video was shared on the Twitter handle of cricket.com.au.

“10 out of 10 for the landing and the catch!! A somersaulting Jack Edwards pulled off a miraculous caught & bowled to dismiss Josh Philippe at Bankstown Oval #SheffieldShield | @MarshGlobal,"the caption of the video read.

Earlier, Western Australia Western Australia won the toss and opted to bat. The team, led by Shaun Marsh, declared its first innings at 356/6. Cameron Bancroft scored 117 while Hilton Cartwright contributed with a gritty 81-run knock. Jack Edwards returned with three wickets for NSW.

New South Wales are trailing Western Australia by 191 runs after being reduced to 165/7. Jason Sangha and Chris Tremain are unbeaten at the crease for NSW.

