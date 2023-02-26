WATCH- NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope Takes Blinder at Silly Point Against Kiwis

Tom Latham and Devon Conway’s half-tons on the third day of the second Test between New Zealand and England steered the hosts to a 202 for the fall of three wickets in the second inning as they trail the visitors by 24 runs, after being asked to follow on by England.

England scored 435 for 8 before declaring as the Kiwis succumbed for 209 in their first innings.

The kiwis were slagging at 96 for 5 before Englishman Ollie Pope pulled off a stunning catch at silly point to send New Zealand player Daryll Mitchell back to the pavilion.

Jack Leach’s delivery to get rid of Mitchell was met with raucous applause as the stunned home crowd watched Pope anticipate the trajectory of the ball of the Kiwi batsman’s willow as he moved in the right direction to pull off a blinder of a coach with one hand.

Advertisement

England had a brilliant start to the fixture as first innings tons by English batters Joe Root and Harry Brook put them in a commanding position. Root scored 153 runs while Brook made a brilliant 186 off his willow to put the New Zealand bowling attack under pressure.

The English bowling force wrapped up the kiwi’s first innings spearheaded by pacer par excellence James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The menacing duo picked up three and four scalps each in the first innings while Leach rounded the ten wickets up with his three.

Advertisement

The home side provided resistance in the second innings after England decided to put the hosts to follow on in the form of Conway and Latham.

The openers held strong to chip away at the deficit before Leach picked Conway for 61 runs, caught by Pope. Latham fell victim to Joe Root.

Leach also went on to castle Will Young a short while later. At stumps, Kiwi batters Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls were at the crease going steady at 25 runs and 18 runs each.

Get the latest Cricket News here